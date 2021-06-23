Brightfield Group, Mile High Labs Launch Innovation Lab Fueling Next Generation of CBD products
The Innovation Lab will establish industry benchmarks for high-quality products.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightfield Group has entered into a partnership with Mile High Labs (MHL) to develop the Mile High Innovation Lab - a novel product development platform purpose-built to give CBD and CPG brands the confidence to develop, launch and scale new products in this booming segment of the health and wellness industry.
The pace of innovation in CBD is accelerating, giving way to the next generation of products that include additional functional ingredients, minor cannabinoids and need-state focused positionings. Now, the Mile High Innovation Lab will take this innovation to the next level by combining world-class ingredients, formulations, and production capabilities with real consumer use testing powered by Brightfield Group. Select partners will be on the forefront of innovative CBD solutions rooted in high-quality data and insights.
Brightfield’s insights will establish the industry’s first benchmarks on successful launches. This will signal a new standard for CBD products driven by concept testing, innovation tracking and consumer insights from Brightfield.
“As CBD heads into its next chapter, with retail rebounding and regulatory guidance on the horizon, it will be critical for the industry to apply more discipline and rigor to succeed. The Brightfield and Mile High Partnership will put consumers at the heart of the innovation process, driving the next generation of more sophisticated products that will really meet consumer needs,” said Bethany Gomez, Brightfield Group’s Managing Director.
The Innovation Lab concept is born from the need in the market for a stage-gated, standardized product development process that enables the discovery of novel consumer products. It applies lessons learned from established global CPG companies to the cannabinoid market, creating a framework for more precision early in the product development process. Mile High's innovation journey carries each Partner's product ideas all the way from concept to prototype, to consumer testing and feedback, to commercialization with every Partner retaining the intellectual property of their discoveries.
Once Partner concepts are prototyped, samples will be distributed to consumers enrolled in each Partner's virtual consumer panel. After consumers try each sample, Brightfield Group will follow up with In-Home User Testing surveys (IHUTs) which are designed to gauge consumer reactions to the product concept, measure satisfaction levels based on a variety of attributes and identify willingness to purchase. The actionable product insights produced from Brightfield Group's IHUTs help Partners minimize the risk of failure and maximize the commercial opportunity of each new product concept.
"Think of the Mile High Innovation Lab as a virtualized R&D and consumer panel platform," said Jon Hilley, CEO, Mile High Labs. "It's a way for our customers to leverage the unique strengths of the world's leading cannabinoid manufacturer in Mile High, the world's leading ingredient company in Royal DSM and the industry's leading consumer insights platform in Brightfield Group. You come with the consumer product ideas, we prototype them, consumers test and you get actionable insights that give you the confidence to commercialize your product."
The Mile High Innovation Lab is limited to 10 partners. To apply to join, click here.
About Brightfield
Brightfield Group is a leading research firm for emerging categories including CBD, Cannabis, and Wellness. Their multi-source methodology integrates artificial intelligence with research expertise into a single platform, powering deeper and more responsive insights for these dynamic industries. Brightfield’s clients include leading brands across CBD, cannabis, and CPG. Since 2015, Brightfield has helped Marketing, Innovation, and Insights leaders drive customer-centric strategies for their brands. Learn more at www.BrightfieldGroup.com.
About Mile High Labs
Mile High Labs powers the world's novel consumer packaged goods. Our portfolio of legal cannabinoid ingredients and market-ready solutions is trusted by leading global brands, and our formulation and rapid prototyping capabilities are creating the next generation of innovative consumer products. We specialize in the production of hemp cannabinoid-based powders, capsules, tablets and gummies, along with other value-added capabilities. With 400,000 square feet of research and manufacturing facilities in Broomfield, Colorado, as well as third-party fulfillment services to more than 35 countries, we empower customers to confidently develop, launch and scale new products backed by science and integrity. Learn more at www.MileHighLabs.com.
Bethany Gomez
brightfieldgroup.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn