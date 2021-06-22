Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,627 in the last 365 days.

Euro 2020: Uefa declines request to mild up Allianz Area in rainbow colors

The Allianz Arena’s entire external area and roofing can be lit up in various colours

Uefa has declined a request to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours before Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary on Wednesday.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter made the request in protest against a new law in Hungary that bans the sharing of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change to under-18s.

Uefa says it denied the request because of the “political context”.

It has instead proposed alternative dates for the stadium to be lit up.

In a statement, European football’s governing body said: “Uefa understands that the intention is also to send a message to promote diversity and inclusion – a cause, which Uefa has been supporting for many years – having joined forces with European clubs, national teams and their players, launching campaigns and plenty of activities all over Europe to promote the ethos that football should be open to everyone.

“And consequently, Uefa has proposed…

You just read:

Euro 2020: Uefa declines request to mild up Allianz Area in rainbow colors

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.