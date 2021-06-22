Euro 2020: Uefa declines request to mild up Allianz Area in rainbow colors

The Allianz Arena’s entire external area and roofing can be lit up in various colours

Uefa has declined a request to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours before Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary on Wednesday.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter made the request in protest against a new law in Hungary that bans the sharing of any content seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change to under-18s.

Uefa says it denied the request because of the “political context”.

It has instead proposed alternative dates for the stadium to be lit up.

In a statement, European football’s governing body said: “Uefa understands that the intention is also to send a message to promote diversity and inclusion – a cause, which Uefa has been supporting for many years – having joined forces with European clubs, national teams and their players, launching campaigns and plenty of activities all over Europe to promote the ethos that football should be open to everyone.

“And consequently, Uefa has proposed…