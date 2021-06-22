Saniul Alom Sun - One of the Most Famous Author and Musician of Bangladesh

Photo of Saniul Alom Sun

success of youngest Author and musician Saniul alom Sun

I want to do something good as long as I live” — Saniul Alom Sun

TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniul Alom Sun is the youngest author, writer and musician from Bangladesh. He started writing stories and rhymes from the age of 15. At the age of 20, he officially started writing books. Most of his books are in English language.

Some of his notable books written in Bengali are "Asamoprem, Jannater Path, Raihan Bhai" etc. His English books are very popular among the readers.

Among his books written in English are "Story of a train journey, Unequal love, Queen of my dream, The game of ignore". Readers enjoy his love bass books.

His books have become very popular abroad beyond the borders of the country. His book is being sold in ebook form on International platforms. In addition to Smashwords, Legimi, Unicornioweb, Hoebu, Fnac, Libelli, his books are being sold on many other platforms.

Readers also like to read books by their favorite authors. His books have also found a place in the popular book sales medium Google books, Amazon Books, Apple books as ebooks. As the popularity grows, so does the demand for books.

In addition to being a writer, he is also a musician. He has been praised by the audience by singing several songs.Saniul Alom Sun did his first music with his friends in 2016. Then in 2019 he started working on YouTube. But he was not successful on YouTube then. He continues to write books as well as his music practice. He hopes to be able to gift listeners with some good songs in the future.

His songs are availabile on international music platforms. He is a verified music artist from Spotify, Boomplay. In addition to Apple music, amazon music, Deezer has also found a place in his songs.

Young Author and Musician Saniul Alom Sun currently spends most of his time with the music and Writing. He is also dreaming of becoming a good quality music producer and a Great Author.