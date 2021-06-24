Two Norwegian companies disrupt the energy sector by providing insights into empty buildings
Because of the pandemic, the client’s activity stopped, but the building continued to have a high baseload power.
Disruptive Technologies and Noova help Factory No.7 reduce their monthly energy costs within just a few months, with just a few tiny sensors.
The Factory No. 7 Property case confirms why we are using DT sensors. We are an energy company that aims to sell as little energy to our customers as possible, and DT sensors help us in that mission.”OSLO, NORWAY, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and certified partner Noova, joined forces to help Factory No. 7 Property get its rapidly escalating energy costs under control. The Rogaland-based Factory No.7 saw its baseline energy consumption rise from 89 kWh in October 2019 to 136 kWh in October 2020, marking a 34% increase.
Factory No. 7 turned to Noova who deployed a digital solution that centres around Disruptive Technologies tiny sensors which transmit the building’s data to Noova’s Logic Energy system. Twelve temperature sensors were installed on the building’s HVAC systems to monitor the ventilation systems’ operating times and optimize their use. Noova installed additional sensors to monitor the facility’s indoor temperature to optimize the building’s indoor climate and ensure optimal temperature levels were maintained.
This approach gave Factory No.7 new insights into their energy consumption and quickly highlighted areas where energy was being wasted. This resulted in easy corrective steps which led to significant energy reductions and cost savings.
“Noova has given us tremendous insight into how we use energy and what is most important to monitor and adjust to create sustainable and optimized energy consumption,” said Gert Gill, Factory No. 7 Property Manager. “For us, it is important to have innovative and solution-oriented suppliers and Noova has utilized new and exciting sensor technology that gives us a clear picture of our actual energy consumption and guidance on how to manage our energy work in the future. It is amazing what a few tiny sensors can do.”
DT sensors were placed in strategic locations in the building’s offices. The sensors gathered data about heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and office temperature. The data is visualized and organized in the Noova Logic Energy application. When the system detects unusual HVAC running conditions or patterns based on time and date, the building managers can receive alerts and notifications to quickly make adjustments before any problems or waste occurs.
“The Factory No. 7 Property case confirms why we are using DT sensors. We are an energy company that aims to sell as little energy to our customers as possible, and DT sensors help us in that mission,” said Eyvind Kjensli, Sales Director, Noova.
This case is important because it shows:
*Small changes make a big difference
*Digitally retrofitting an existing building or equipment is easy and quick, and saves time and money
*Noova is a leader in showing a new way of thinking for energy companies
About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies (DT) is a Norwegian tech company and the award-winning developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and IoT infrastructure. These small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable sensors are the best in the world and designed to reach an ever greater number of operational components, making buildings intelligent and sustainable, in minutes. Learn more at www.disruptive-technologies.com
About Noova: Noova, founded in 2005, was established to help our customers use insight from energy data to cut energy consumption, cost and environmental footprint. In 2018 Noova started development of a state-of-the-art data platform for collection, analyses, learning and presentation. The platform today gives thorough insight to our customers to adjust systems and behaviour based on energy data, together with data from sensors implemented at customers premises. Learn more at: Noova.no
Smart Buildings & Facilities Management in Minutes with Disruptive Technologies