Vinod Venugopal Acharya is set to release his anticipated single titled "Just Like That"
The Indian Pop star will be out with his new English single titled " Just Like That"CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinod Venugopal Acharya is one of the fastest-rising and most exciting pop stars in the Indian music scene. After making impressive numbers with his recent releases in different regional Indian languages the Pop star will be out with his new English single titled " Just Like That"
The title " Just Like That " depicts the story of Love. The amazing single walks you through the beautiful moments of love with a catchy groove. The Single has a balance of pop, hip-hop, Afro beats with attractive lyrics, beats, and melody.
