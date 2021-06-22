JUMP Technology Earns Another Stevie Award for Best Technical Support Solution Platform
Technology services leader recognized for helping aging and vulnerable populations with essential Software-as-a-Service solutionsTULSA, OKLA., USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUMP Technology, which provides vital Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for customers in the health and human services space, today announced that it has again been honored with Stevie Award for “Best Technical Support Solution.” JUMP Technology Services is a recognized leader in the IT community that works with agencies that serve aging or vulnerable adult populations with necessary aid and assistance. JUMP Technology provides help desk systems to serve this client demographic.
JUMP surpasses traditional help desk systems, referred to as “Tier One” requests, which manage basic, day-to-day customer needs. Instead, JUMP’s customers can access an additional level of "concierge" service. This service is provided using JUMP’s outstanding SaaS “Tier Two” services. JUMP’s analysts create atypical usage scenarios to support customers among ever-changing policy environments, and in response to natural disasters. The company’s support staff effectively serves more than 200,000end users with only 18full time employees—an impressive achievement that speaks to the quality of the organization and its superior SaaS solutions.
“Several of our customers have been hit with natural disasters over the past few summers. They frequently request and receive immediate Tier Two service to assist in their agency's response,” said Denise Brinkmeyer, President and CEO of JUMP Technology. “The need for Tier Two services has been growing, and, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, we were involved in addressing a significant cybersecurity cost increase. Things became more complicated when the pandemic amplified the need for us to upgrade our support infrastructure. The company was flooded with requests from customer programs struggling with ‘no contact’ service delivery, exerting maximum pressure on our Tier Two services. Delivery of services became more complicated when we acquired eleven additional programs that needed to be served on a new system.”
Ms. Brinkmeyer continued, “The team also believed that creating a more personal customer experience would provide clearer communication. We based this decision on needing to reduce the ‘back and forth – playing tag’ efforts. The solution was for JUMP to incentivize our portal customers through an innovative Starbuck's gift card campaign. Now, our customers can see our human faces next to our comments, and we see them. The improved experience has shown a decrease in follow up messages because customers are more confident that we are devoted to working on their requests. All of this has been achieved by adding only our picture to the messages, a huge change in productivity and ROI.”
JUMP Technology’s support solutions improve communication and enhance end user connection. Its SaaS product is agile enough to address unique client support issues. The addition of the human element within the platform, the staff photos, has been a great success at the tier-two level, and proves the choice of detailed support through automation. When JUMP requested reviews from its customers regarding customer service, twenty-two percent of customers sent a testimonial within two hours of the request with positive feedback.
