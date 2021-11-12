Those Who Travel Announce The Launch Of Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those Who Travel, a new app designed for solo travellers that’s currently in development, is proud to announce the launch of its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. The campaign’s goal is to raise funds for the development and launch of the app into app stores later this year.

Aimed at those who want to meet local people whilst they journey through new locations and cultures, as well as residents who want to connect with visitors to their city, the innovative app gives solo travellers and local residents the opportunity to connect and meet each other during trips. An in-app search function allows users to find others with similar interests. Users who join as solo travellers also have the option to connect as a local with visitors to their own city. The app prioritises safety for its community and includes a unique safety precaution - every member must be pre-vetted via video interview before being permitted to join.

The app taps into a clear development on the global travel market in recent years. With 18% of global travel bookings pre-pandemic being for solo travel, and this number being set to rise in response to travel restrictions being lifted, Those Who Travel fills a gap by helping lone travellers to safely connect with locals and each other, gain a deeper understanding of different cultures, and meet new people in a safe way.

A company spokesperson said: “I had the privilege to travel the world, but one of the things I hated was not being able to connect with people who were looking to explore a city. I thought how great it would be to grab a coffee with a local or traveler. Or be able to share a car ride to a more remote sight out of the city. That’s when I had the idea and Those Who Travel was born.”

With a prototype app having already been built, Those Who Travel is now launching its ambitious Kickstarter campaign. The campaign’s goal is to raise funds for continuing development, testing, and quality assurance, as well as launching to the public on both the Apple Store and Google Play store. With a target of raising a total of $5,000 during a 60 day fundraising period, Those Who Travel is aiming to launch on app stores on 1st March.