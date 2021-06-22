Okratech Plans Initial Coin Offering for Ortcoin a Freelancing Platform
World's first freelancing platform on blockchainDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Okratech is poised to announce a pre-sale, or initial coin offering (ICO), a never before decentralized and broad platform for freelancing, will be launching Q3 2021. It provides best experience not only for B2B (Business to Business) but also focuses the same for P2P (Peer to Peer) interaction with its intuitive user interface matching skilled freelancers for the job postings worldwide, all with a commission free transaction. It brings in a new innovative model assuring a professional mediation and thus ensures both the employer and employee, with best quality work.
About Ortcoin
Okratech will bring game changing strategy in freelancing brings in an accurate match of employer – employee getting them into a closer spectrum. This ensures “right person on right job for the right pay” making a “demand – supply” curve meaningful, both quantitatively and qualitatively. Herein, this platform also accommodates various varieties of players out there in the open market today.
The Okratech token (ORT) is the native BEP-20 compliant token issued on the Binance Smart Chain platform, which ensures speedy transactions and security, as well as compatibility with other third-party services. The token has a hard cap of $500,000, or 1500BNB, and can be purchased through website.
Commission Free
Okratech will focuses on “right person on right job for the right pay”. An employer pays all to the employee with no commissions / transaction fees in between. Thus, this platform also encourages employers to know that all that they spend is worthwhile and only for the work.
Further Details
For more information on the Okratech platform, please see our website https://ortcoin.org/ . Business inquiries and general questions should be sent to support@ortcoin.org.
