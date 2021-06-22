Disruptive Technologies wins Prestigious Global Business Tech Award

as tiny as a stamp (19x19x2.5mm), weighs just 2 grams, is wireless, and sticks to almost anything with its adhesive backing. "Receiving this award further validates that we are gaining traction in our quest to bring sustainable solutions to places where sustainability was once considered too impractical to be implemented." NHS saved 10,000 hours of nurse time in a year at 1 trust Ensuring the correct storage, more than £1.25 million in food inventory was saved. That amounts to cost savings of 4,462.04%. Pipe Monitoring for legionella, water safety and compliance

DT was named Property Tech Company Of The Year for the tiny wireless IoT sensors that help reduce the carbon footprint in existing buildings.

More than anything, it is a welcome recognition of our mission to bring sustainable practices to all buildings, regardless of age, location, or design.” — Erik Fossum Faerevaag

OSLO, NONE, NORWAY, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, was named the Property Tech Company of the Year at the Global Business Tech Awards ceremony held on June 17th. The award recognizes the contribution DT’s tiny wireless IoT sensors are making to help facilities managers improve sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint in their existing buildings.“We are thrilled to have received this award and we would like to thank the Global Business Tech Award selection committee for this tremendous honour,” said Disruptive Technologies Founder, CFO & Chief Strategy Officer Erik Fossum Færevaag. “More than anything, it is a welcome recognition of our mission to bring sustainable practices to all buildings, regardless of age, location, or design.”In presenting the award, Big Revolution Founder, Martin Bryant noted the impact DT’s tiny wireless IoT sensors had both in the immediate term as well as for the future application of the solution.“They showed brilliant initiative, laudable results, and an impressive adjustment time to the pandemic crisis,” Bryant said.DT’s award application highlighted how the tiny wireless IoT sensors: Saved 10,000 hours of nurse time in the first year alone in the 120 NHS sites where they helped to automate manual tasks, reduce energy and labor costs, and improve safety*Protected COVID-19 Vaccine stock and other medicines by monitoring cold storage units and automatically sending alerts if the temperature fell out of range. Saved a 100-location UK restaurant chain more than £1.25 million in food inventory by monitoring their cold storage units during the pandemic when staff were not onsite.*Ensured water safety and reduced the legionella compliance workload by 81% at JLL (91% for remote sites), and improved sustainability by reducing the waste of water, energy consumption, and CO2 emissions.About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies (DT) is a Norwegian tech company and the award-winning developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and IoT infrastructure. These small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable sensors are the best in the world and designed to reach an ever greater number of operational components, making buildings intelligent and sustainable, in minutes. Learn more at www.disruptive-technologies.com

Make any building sustainable in minutes with tiny sensors