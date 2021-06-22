Barrett Financial launches new Mobile App powered by Loanzify - Elevates Consumer Experience
App effectively connects borrowers to Barrett's Loan Officers, making the mortgage journey easier, more manageable, and fun.
The app allows our clients to communicate with their loan officer, upload documents securely, and gain access to a library of mortgage information. It’s a game-changer for our company.”GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrett Financial, a Top 20 Mortgage Broker nationwide with over 300 loan officers in 13 states, today announced the launch of its much anticipated mobile app. Compatible with iOS and Android, the consumer-facing app unifies Barrett's consumer touchpoints with an enjoyable and comprehensive digital mortgage experience across every channel and every device. LenderHomePage has been a strategic partner in helping Barrett Financial achieve this goal and deliver this promise to its consumers.
— Trevor Barrett, President & CEO.
Powered by Loanzify, an industry-leading digital mortgage platform, the preeminent app helps Barrett Financial leverage today’s consumer demand in mobile technology by transforming the tedious and intimidating mortgage process into a fun, engaging, and personalized experience available where consumers are at - on their smartphones.
Accelerated by emerging technology and evolving post-pandemic consumer habits, lenders are looking for ways to unify their digital presence while captivating digital-first consumers, streamline their workflow, and develop a network of referral partners.
“It’s our mission to provide guidance and to ensure each client is receiving personalized attention so they understand the mortgage process. By releasing our mobile app, we’ve now created another tool to help accomplish those goals. The app allows our clients to communicate with their loan officer, upload documents securely, and gain access to a library of mortgage information. It’s a game-changer for our company.” Trevor Barrett, President & CEO.
Barrett Financial's fully-stacked mobile app allows their loan officers to create custom profiles within the branded app that they can then share with their borrowers and real estate partners. They are also enabled to create co-branded custom apps for their realtors and other partners, expanding their network-building capabilities.
Consumer-facing, the app features tools such as mortgage calculators, automated notifications, instant messaging, and even allows users to pull up pre-approval letters. Originator-facing, the app enhances collaboration between the loan originator, borrowers, and the realtor in a meaningful and efficient way, automating the loan life cycle with functions like in-app communication, real-time milestone updates, pre-approvals, and document exchange.
“Barrett Financial exemplifies how top mortgage brokers can provide a stellar cohesive borrower experience by leveraging a single digital mortgage platform, allowing them to compete against mega lenders powerfully,” commented LenderHomePage CEO, Rocky Foroutan. “By deploying our all-in-one solution: our website, Loanzify POS, and now Loanzify Mobile App, Barrett can offer an intuitive and enjoyable digital mortgage experience on the front-end while simplifying the mortgage transaction with a single sign-on from the back-end. We’re delighted to partner with Barrett with a mortgage tech stack that scales with them and keeps consumers coming back.”
About Barrett Financial:
Barrett Financial Group is recognized as the top mortgage broker in the state of Arizona. Founded in 2002 by Trevor Barrett, the company now employs over 500 people and is licensed in 13 states. The company has a variety of wholesale lenders, which allow homebuyers to get the best loan for their needs. Because of its size and reputation, Barrett Financial Group receives additional pricing benefits and perks from its lending partners. In 2020, the company was named a Top 1% Partner and a Top 20 Broker in the Nation by two industry leaders.
About LenderHomePage:
Since 2003, LenderHomePage.com is the leading provider of a secure and compliant cloud-based digital mortgage platform that powers lender websites, mobile apps, and mortgage POS solutions. Mortgage lenders of all sizes use LenderHomePage.com's customizable and scalable solutions to enhance borrower experience, streamline the mortgage process, and increase Loan Officer productivity and efficiency.
About Loanzify:
Loanzify Mobile App and Loanzify POS by LenderHomePage is part of a suite of innovative productivity solutions developed for the modern mortgage professional.
Brandon Salisbury
LenderHomePage.com
+1 888-377-1265
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Loanzify Mobile App