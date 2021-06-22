Synthetic Identity Fraud - The Latest Threat For Marine Dealers

Traditional Identity Theft Steals A Real Person's Information - Synthetic Identity Fraud Creates A Completely New, And Completely Fictitious Entity

ATHENS, GA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthetic Identity Fraud is a particularly insidious form of Identity Theft that creates a completely new, and completely fictitious identity out of whole cloth. Based on a Social Security Number with no associated credit profile, the Fraudster creates a complete identity not associated with any real person and thus an identity that is very hard to trace.

Dealer Profit Services has released a new White Paper focused on this rapidly growing form of fraud, the risk it presents to boat dealers and outlining some steps that dealers can take to help mitigate their risks.

“This synthetic identity fraud is a new and rapidly growing risk for boat dealers. The cost can be quite high and recovery rates are quite low,” says Myril Shaw, COO of Dealer Profit Services. “Dealers in the automotive space have already been very significantly affected. The impact on boat dealers is sure to follow – unless they step up now and implement the needed procedures to reduce their risks of this new form of fraud.”

Lenders and credit bureaus are implementing aggressive new technology solutions to help detect and prevent synthetic identity fraud. Dealers who use and enforce commonsense fraud detection practices, coupled with these new technologies can significantly reduce the risks associated with this potentially expensive fraud.

“Getting ahead of the threat and taking the right steps is a big deal in reducing potential exposure and expense,” says Shaw. “Action now helps prevent unrecoverable expense later.”

Questions may be directed to: compliance@dealerprofit.com.

The White Paper, “Synthetic Fraud – The Latest Threat to Marine Dealers” can be accessed here.


About

The dealer’s partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its “best in the industry” reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience, Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks. Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, provide tools to assist you with your F&I performance measurement, create and train in all thing compliance – Red Flags, OFAC, Patriot Act and more, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.

