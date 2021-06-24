MMA Fighter Signs with Fueled By Verge to push awareness of Verge Currency $XVG through Combat Sports
Joining Fueled By Verge is UpgradeMG Managed fighter, Reena Norville. Our 115lb pocket dynamo ready to light up the MMA scene after a faultless amateur career.
— Julian Gregorio , UpgradeMG
Whilst Reena gained a scholarship at Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington studying Psychology and Criminal Justice, she earned a walk-on spot on the Soccer team at both Varsity and Freshman level. But she suffered a devastating on-field injury. A blown-out knee brought her soccer skills to a sudden halt.
Graduating in 2010 during the recession wasn’t ideal, as Reena struggled to find a job, picking up waitressing work where she could whilst recovering. Her stepdad got her a general contractor internship with a construction company in Phoenix, Arizona. This then took her to various places in the States and abroad including the UK, Israel, Germany, Holland, Spain, and Turkey.
Reena has never been one to allow challenges to get in the way of continuing to improve her life. Her passion for making her sports career success comes from a childhood dotted with trials and tribulations, which instilled a belief in herself, rooted in overcoming adversity in life.
Reena had to deal with family troubles and severe depression, building strength and self-belief, which has grown and she has channeled into a competitive edge that has given Reena the drive and ambition to become the best in her class.
On returning to the US, she decided she didn’t want to put pressure on her knee in returning to soccer but wanted to return to sports, so she joined a gym and got turned on to Kick Boxing. She loved it so much she dedicated herself to becoming good enough to compete. This manifested itself into becoming the MMA Amateur California State Champion as well as the Spar Star Promotions winner.
A 4–0 amateur start encouraged Reena to go Pro and she has embarked on her professional career. The step-up from Amateur to Professional has been significant, and although Reena clearly battered her last opponent, a points decision went against her, and Reena sits 0–2 to date, readying herself for her first official win.
We know Reena will achieve this, just as she has everything else in her life to date.
Reena is managed by a professional consulting service, UpgradeMG.
Welcome Reena, we are delighted to have you fighting for our team.
About Fueled by Verge
Our mission is to build awareness of Verge Currency, as we harness the power of Bitcoin in a way that combines the speed of digital payments, but with the privacy of paying in cash. Visit the Fueled by Verge page, to find out more! Follow us on Twitter!
Join Us
The Verge Community is nearly one million strong, and has people from all walks of life, all around the world. From our Official Verge Currency Facebook page to the unofficial Facebook group, from Twitter to BlockFolio, Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, Telegram and Discord, and even LinkedIn. Be sure to give us a like/follow and stay tuned for more exciting developments!
Press release written by:
Julian Clark
Verge Currency Core Team
For all Info visit: vergecurrency.com
Derek Robertson
Fueled By Verge
+1 4032368281
dkr@vergecurrency.com
