REAL-LIFE " MIYAGI OF MAGIC " - Production Seeks Sponsors

"BOB" - The Documentary of the Man, the Mentor, the Magic - Sponsors Now Welcome!

STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new documentary that intends to be complete by the Summer of 2022, has opened its window to reputable sponsors. Those who want to come on board and be part of something truly amazing now can, but the time to inquire is soon, with an expected deadline of October/1/2022 for the approval of (sponsors) candidates.

So why is this truly amazing project?

It's a film about a man named Bob Elliott aka "Elliott the Great". Now, if you were to take the famous film character of " Miyagi " and then supplement karate for magic, you would be on the right path to delineate Bob

Elliott.

Bob's story is so entrancing, that up-and-coming producer, David J. Weinberger, just knew he

had to bring it to the screen.

" His life story was a treasure chest filled with so many jewels and hidden compartments that kept revealing more and more ". The subject of the film, Bob Elliott, never wanted to be in the public eye, but when you know the humanity of this man and what he did for so many, I realized the public eye needed to know too. The effect he had on people was as close to real magic as you can get, really profound!

Some background: In 2010 the magic world lost a heavyweight when Bob passed away, but there was something that stuck around which Bob instilled in so many, Mr. Weinberger explains.

" He made people believe in themselves, so much so, it changed people's lives. Many cases, forever ", says, David

" Children who lacked confidence and followed Bob's guidance could then seemingly talk to a room of people with ease, overcoming great shyness, and insecurity. If Bob believed in you, he could make you believe in yourself, it was that simple yet that mysterious ", associate producer Maria A.Soto, says she learned.

" Doctors, lawyers, people from many professions would flock around Bob

per a chance to see him in action, catch some sleight of hand, absorb wisdom. Some lucky few got to be mentored by him. In fact, some of the greatest careers in magic would lean on Bob for advice even decades later after meeting him. Doors would open for people because of Bob, or because they knew him. Some of the best magicians in the world were students of Bob at the start of their paths in entertainment ", says Mr. Weinberger.

" One would think Bob probably charged a hefty fee for all he did but on the contrary, he would not even accept a fee, not even a penny!

That was just one facet of what made Bob, " Elliott the Great ". Do well in school, study hard, be a good person, his " pay " and as he would so frequently say " just always be nice ", that is how Bob was compensated, by the assurance that his pupils, students, and people he mentored would abide by the selfless ideologies he asked them to follow ", says David.

ABOUT WEINBERGER WORLD PICTURES.

The production company behind " BOB" is a Los Angeles-based production company whose mission is to bring " magic to film " through story-telling that has wonder. The president of the film company David J. Weinberger is by trade a magician, who has delighted audiences all over for many years and pulls from his creative talents and experiences on TV and Film production sets & live shows. The core team is also headed by Maria A. Soto, Mr. Weinberger's fiance.

" I want his legacy to be known to the world, but I also want to convey what Bob would have most certainly wanted to convey; the magic of humanity. I intend for the film, to some extent, track the way Bob performed his magic, meaning by the end of the film my goal is to get people to say " how did he do that" about Bob, about this documentary, and my answer will be.... " (answer left unsaid for now) says, David Weinberger

To check out a small preview, you can watch: BOB - TEASER TRAILER