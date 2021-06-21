Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Man Charged with Aggravated Arson in Union City House Fire

UNION CITY – Special agent fire investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Union City man in connection with a fire at an Obion County residence, in which five people were inside.

On May 30th, TBI agents and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Union City Fire Department in investigating a house fire in the 4400 block of Clifford Rives Road, which occurred that same day.  All five individuals inside, at the time of the fire, were able to escape without injury.  During the course of the investigation, agents developed information leading to Joseph Lee Morris (DOB: 2/7/76), of Union City, as the individual responsible for the fire. 

Today, with the assistance of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, agents arrested Morris.  He was booked into the Obion County Jail on a count of Aggravated Arson.  His bond will be set at his first court appearance.

