Highway Patrol Dashcam Video from DNRC Helicopter Incident

On Tuesday, June 15th, Trooper Amanda Villa was in Broadwater County to conduct a roadblock for a nearby fire when she witnessed a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter crash near Highway 12 east of Townsend. Trooper Villa and a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy immediately responded to render aid to the five passengers on board.

A passenger who had managed to escape informed Villa that four more people remained in the wreckage. Trooper Villa and the deputy rushed to the scene and helped the remaining four passengers to safety. The DNRC personnel were released from the hospital that day after being assessed and cleared by medical professionals.

 

 

The DNRC helicopter crew provided the following statement: “The Last Chance Helitack crew would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa for coming to our aid during the helicopter accident last week. Not many people would run towards a fire to ensure other people’s safety, but Trooper Villa didn’t hesitate when she saw that members of our crew were still inside and potentially in danger. We feel safer knowing that there are people like Amanda Villa out there ready and willing to help people at a moment’s notice. Thank you, Trooper Villa.”

