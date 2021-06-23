Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Linkflow Finance releases a new product Prime Brokerage Option #1

Prime Brokerage Option #1 is the fourth product released by Linkflow Finance with USDT offering 60% APY.

Prime Brokerage Option #1 is more focused on greater profitability through the advancement of Linkflow’s Prime Brokerage service, resulting in 60% APY”
— Chris Jung, CEO of Linkflow Finance
HONG KONG, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linkflow Finance (https://www.linkflow.finance/), a Hong Kong-based crypto prime brokerage service, has launched its prime brokerage service for digital assets and successfully released 3 Earn products since March. On Tuesday (June 22nd, 2021), Linkflow Finance announced the launching of its newest Earn product, Prime Brokerage Option #1.

"While the previous 3 products focused more on the stability of profits, this Prime Brokerage Option #1 is more focused on greater profitability through the advancement of Linkflow’s Prime Brokerage service, resulting in 60% APY” said Chris Jung, CEO of Linkflow Finance.

Existing DeFi products offer variable and sometimes volatile APY because they are paid out and pegged to the underlying change in token price but Linkflow’s Earn products gained popularity by operating the products with stable coins such as USDT and USDC, offering stable and fixed APY. Surprisingly, all the products were sold out within 24 hours after release. The release of this new Prime Brokerage Option #1 is an opportunity for Linkflow to reconfirm its stability in the operation of its Prime Brokerage service with an aim to become the leading Prime Brokerage operator in the digital asset world.

The core Linkflow team is led by blockchain & financial expert Chris Jung with an aim to offer collaborated Defi and Prime Brokerage services. It is headquartered in Hong Kong and has presences in both South Korea and Japan.

The team has been working with more than 30 institutional investors globally from both the crypto and traditional finance space which include: several mining pools with a large presence in Asia, crypto lenders and traders, and quantitative hedge funds with investments in traditional finance and exchanges.

Jimmy Wong
Linkflow Finance
team@linkflow.finance

