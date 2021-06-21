Post Session :: Monday, June 21, 2021

SB 324, PN 850 (Langerholc) – This bill amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L. 30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, by adding a new section to Article XIII (relating to pupils and attendance) that would ensure students experiencing education instability graduate with a high school diploma. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 439, PN 457 (Argall) – Amends the Recorder of Deeds Fee Law to remove the 10-year sunset on the demolition fee enacted in Act 152 of 2016. A vote of 48-2 was recorded.

SB 559, PN 738 (Argall) – An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, to designate the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered or wasted as public record. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 455, PN 461 (Bartolotta) – Establishes a Veterans Business Logo.

Amendment A001658 (Bartolotta) The amendment guts and replaces the language of the bill to return the responsibility for the development, application and verification of veteran status for a veteran owned business logo to the DMVA. The amendment authorizes a veteran organization to participae in the marketing of the availability and application for vereran owned business logo in consultation with DMVA

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

SB 419, PN 418 (Scavello) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing for speed timing devices.

Amendment A01929 (Scavello) – The Amendment makes several technical corrections and provides for the use of Light Detection and Ranging Devices (LIDAR) as part of an automated speed enforcement system or by a police officer. Renumber the sub-paragraph that provides for speed tolerances before a violation has occurred using radar or lidar and exemption of tolerances for violations in a school zone. They remain the same as in the bill.

The amendment passed a vote of 50-0 and the bill went over in its order.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0.

Mark J. Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania (New Appointment)

Benjamin M. Cason, Major General, Pennsylvania Air National Guard (New Appointment)