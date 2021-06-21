PR 21-13 Grenier v. Town of Hopkinton – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the Town violated the APRA when it redacted the names and individually identifiable information of the reporting witnesses in the incident report Complainant requested. The Town argued that the redactions were proper insofar as the incident report did not result in an arrest and disclosing the information of the reporting witnesses would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy. The Town also acknowledged that it failed to provide the Complainant a written response to his APRA request citing the specific APRA exemptions it was invoking to support the redactions. Based on the record before us, we found that the Town violated the APRA by failing to provide a written response to the Complainant's APRA request, but that the redactions made to the incident report were permissible given that the privacy interests implicated in these records outweigh any public interest that would be served from disclosure. We did not find injunctive relief appropriate, nor did we find evidence of a willful and knowing, or reckless violation. VIOLATION FOUND