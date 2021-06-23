Nevada, Colorado, and Kansas Celebrate Men’s Health in June
Communities Across the Globe Honor Men’s Health MonthNEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Nevada, as well as the city of Henderson, the state Colorado, as well as the cities Arvada, Boulder, Thornton, and Denver, and the state of Kansas, has issued a proclamation celebrating men’s health and fatherhood in June, helping educate men, boys, and their families about disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family relationships.
Nevada, Colorado, and Kansas proclamations can be found here.
The importance of this effort was also highlighted by a statement from the White House.
Raising awareness of the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their wellbeing. The life expectancy for men is five years less than women, and men also have higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men.
Report cards on the status of male health in each state can be found at the State of Men's Health website (http://www.stateofmenshealth.com/). Proclamations from cities and states be found at www.MensHealthMonth.com
“As a proud mother, I want my son to know the fundamental roles that a healthy lifestyle and regular medical checkups can play in prolonging his life span and caring for my granddaughter,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March. “I am just as passionate about the wellbeing of the sons, fathers and grandfathers of Henderson families and hope that by recognizing June 2021 as Men’s Health Month, the City of Henderson can encourage our citizens to pursue preventative health practices and early detection efforts.”
“We applaud officials in their states for helping raise awareness of the health issues facing men and their families by recognizing this year’s men’s health awareness period,” said Ana Fadich, MPH, CHES, Vice President, Men’s Health Network. “Communities around the globe continue to promote the health and well-being of men and boys throughout the month of June. We hope this year’s awareness period will help men and their families be more mindful of their health starting with a doctor’s appointment.”
Across the country, hundreds of health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based organizations, community groups, and other interested organizations help plan activities and events that focus on men’s health during June, and throughout the year. On June 18, MHN encourages participation in using the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on social media where participants raised awareness about men’s health issues by Wearing BLUE.
For ideas and free resources in both English and Spanish, visit www.MensHealthMonth.org
Men’s Health Month grew out of National Men’s Health Week, which was enacted by Congress. The legislation was sponsored by Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994.
Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are organized by Men's Health Network MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com
