MyWay Mobile Storage supports South West Communities Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Outing

MyWay Mobile Storage is again joining with Visionary Federal Credit Union as a sponsor of the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce Annual golf outing.
...we added the Bloody Mary Bar as a way to raise a little extra money for the Chamber.”PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage is again joining with Visionary Federal Credit Union as sponsor of the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce Annual golf outing’s Bloody Mary Bar. The golf outing supports the Chamber in its mission to advocate for growth and economic viability of members and their communities; advance the interests of members; sustain a working partnership between business and government interests; and promote the benefits of Chamber membership. Member municipalities include the Boroughs of Bridgeville, Carnegie and Heidelberg, and the Townships of Collier, Scott, South Fayette, and Upper St. Clair as well as surrounding regions in and around the South Hills. The Chamber provides the tools to assist in the operation and promotion of area businesses, and our members work together to make our communities desirable places to live and do business.
“This is the Chamber’s 36th annual golf outing. Year after year the golf outing offers a fabulous networking opportunity for Chamber members and their guests. Everyone has a lot of fun,” said Mandi Pryor, the Executive Director of the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce.
Mark Mansfield, USC Assistant Township Manager and Golf Committee Chair, commented, “Organizing the golf outing is a lot of work, but it’s a labor of love. The Chamber is such a terrific organization.” He continued, “We’re back at Senic Valley Golf Course in Peters Township again this year. The scramble format, shotgun start, and prizes make this a great event even for folks who don’t play a lot of golf.”
Chamber president, Glenn Wells of Single Source Benefits noted, “After 36 years it’s a pretty well-oiled machine. Each year is better than the last. We love coming here to Senic Valley. They treat us very well.” He added, “We take care of everyone with breakfast goodies before the start. And of course, there’s the ever-popular Bloody Mary Bar.”
Ed Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage Market Owner and Chamber president emeritus said, “With the help and support of Wendy Kingsland, CEO of Visionary FCU we added the Bloody Mary Bar as a way to raise a little extra money for the Chamber. People seem to really like loading up their Bloody Marys with fixings like celery, lemons and limes, hot peppers, olives, and the always-popular Slim Jims.” Sickmund continued, “I personally like mine rimmed with Old Bay to spice things up a bit.”
Sickmund said that he became involved with the Chamber back in 2007 after retiring as General Manager of Cintas. “I chaired the Golf Committee for many years. Now I just help out however I can. My golf doesn’t get any better, but the event gets better every year. Mandi, Glenn, and Mark have done an outstanding job.”
About the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce:
The South West Communities Chamber of Commerce is a strong, pro-business membership organization serving business and our communities for almost 100 years. The Chamber provides the tools to assist in the operation and promotion of area businesses, and our members work together to make our communities desirable places to live and do business. Membership in the Chamber is an investment in the future of these communities, and we believe that our members are our greatest resource. In 2008 the Chamber created The Common Good Foundation to enhance our business outreach programs, and to encourage our future businessmen and women to reach their goals and aspirations by awarding a Scholarship to a high school senior in the school districts served by the Chamber when possible. It is our hope that in the future these young men and women will participate in their community’s achievement and growth. For more information, visit https://southwestcommunitieschamber.org/.
About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA to better service their customers in the metropolitan Pittsburgh area. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. MyWay Mobile Storage Market Owner, Ed Sickmund, served on the Chamber Board (years) and was Chamber president from years, earning him the title of president emeritus. Sickmund and MyWay Mobile Storage are also involved with the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals, Relators Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh, and Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard.
To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit http://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
