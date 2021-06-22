Natalie Bruno, Libertarian, Submits Filing for Gubernatorial Campaign
A Run for Oklahoma GovernorOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing executive Natalie Bruno of Edmond has filed paperwork to seek the Libertarian nomination for governor in the 2022 election.
Bruno plans to campaign on economic development, criminal justice reform, the protection of Second Amendment rights, and quality healthcare.
Bruno offers leadership skills she has attained in the business world and with working for multiple nonprofit organizations. She also has an understanding of policy and how it affects regular people through her experiences as a cancer survivor and through her volunteerism with children, which granted her the Judge Nan Patton award from Oklahoma Lawyers for Children.
A daughter, sister, and granddaughter of veterans, Bruno was raised to believe in work ethic, equality, and commitment.
“The people of Oklahoma deserve liberty in their lives, and a fair representation of values. Oklahoma is a great place to live and raise a family. This is America’s Heartland, where dreams are built from the ground up. But if we want to grow and remain prosperous, we have to own this vision. We need a bold, new leader who can forge partnerships, and renew our faith in small government. Someone who can cut through the partisanship of the state Legislature and work with both sides,” said Bruno.
Natalie Bruno is a longtime advocate for liberty. She is also a strong proponent of protecting privacy rights, business ownership, and women’s rights.
