Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,769 in the last 365 days.

Senate Advances Turner, Pou Restorative and Transformative Justice Pilot Program

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senators Shirley Turner and Nellie Pou, which would create the two-year “Restorative and Transformative Justice for Youth and Communities Pilot Program” in the Juvenile Justice Commission, passed the Senate.

“Restorative justice and transformative justice programs have been nationally recognized as the best practices in keeping young people out of the criminal justice system and successfully reintegrating them into their communities after being released from out-of-home placements,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “This program would aim to develop innovative restorative and transformative justice continuums of care in Camden, Newark, Paterson and Trenton that offer both individual support services and spaces to foster systemic change. It is crucial we are doing everything in our power to redirect these young adults onto the right path to avoid further involvement in the criminal justice system.”

Under the bill, S-2924, the program would focus on reducing youth involvement with the juvenile justice system. The bill would appropriate $4.2 million in FY2022 and FY2023.

“Our youth justice system devastated our children before the pandemic and is devastating them more now. What we did, by passing this bill, is a tremendous step forward toward reinventing the way we treat our youth and giving them a second — and first — chance,” said Senator Pou (D-Bergen/Passaic). “I have worked hard, alongside my colleagues in the legislature, to improve the conditions within our youth facilities but the true path toward change is in our communities, where restorative justice and other programs like the ones covered in this legislation will keep our kids out of the system in the first place and give them an opportunity to be cared for and thrive. I look forward to seeing this pass the whole Legislature and watching the Governor sign it into law.”

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 29-11.

You just read:

Senate Advances Turner, Pou Restorative and Transformative Justice Pilot Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.