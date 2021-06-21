THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021

S. 1340 – A bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to redefine the eastern and middle judicial districts of North Carolina (Sen. Tillis – Judiciary)
H.R. 2679 – Foundation of the Federal Bar Association Charter Amendments Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Chabot – Judiciary)
S. 409 – To provide for the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non-awards expenses of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Whistleblower Program, and for other purposes (Sen. Grassley – Agriculture)
