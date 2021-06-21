Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,769 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021

 
 
“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (18 bills)

  1. H.R. 1374 – Enhancing State Energy Security Planning and Emergency Preparedness Act of 2021 (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 482 – Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 3752 – Pandemic Effects on Home Safety and Tourism Act (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 3723 – Consumer Safety Technology Act (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 3182 – Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021 (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 1314 – STURDY Act (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)    
  7. H.R. 3841 – Tribal Health Data Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Mullin – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 983 – Preventing Crimes Against Veterans Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Judiciary)
  9. H.R. 2694 – Criminal Judicial Administration Act of 2021 (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  10. H.R. 2922 – Elder Abuse Protection Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Judiciary)
  11. H.R. 961 – Justice for Juveniles Act, as amended (Rep. Scanlon – Judiciary)
  12. H.R. 3239 – To make improvements in the enactment of title 41, United States Code, into a positive law title and to improve the Code (Rep. Fitzgerald – Judiciary)
  13. H.R. 3241 – To make improvements in the enactment of title 54, United States Code, into a positive law title and to improve the Code, as amended (Rep. Bush – Judiciary)
  14. H.R. 704 – ARTS Act (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  15. H.R. 2571 – AMIGOS Act, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary)
  16. S. 1340 – A bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to redefine the eastern and middle judicial districts of North Carolina (Sen. Tillis – Judiciary)
  17. H.R. 2679 – Foundation of the Federal Bar Association Charter Amendments Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Chabot – Judiciary)
  18. S. 409 – To provide for the availability of amounts for customer education initiatives and non-awards expenses of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Whistleblower Program, and for other purposes (Sen. Grassley – Agriculture)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.