RE: Tyson RD Reading - Roadway alert

Road has been reopened.

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, June 21, 2021 9:12 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Tyson RD Reading - Roadway alert

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Tyson RD in Reading between Bartley RD and Grasshopper LN is closed due to a tractor trailer accident and power lines down.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.