RE: Tyson RD Reading - Roadway alert

Road has been reopened.

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Tyson RD in Reading between Bartley RD and Grasshopper LN is closed due to a tractor trailer accident and power lines down.  

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

