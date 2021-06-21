News and Events: Annual Summer Movies on the Lawn Series Announced

The Library of Congress will host its fourth annual “LOC Summer Movies on the Lawn” outdoor film festival this summer, starting on July 8. The series of five movies, which showcases iconic films from the Library’s National Film Registry, will be presented on Thursday evenings at sundown between July 8 and Aug. 5 on the north lawn of the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building, across the street from the U.S. Capitol.
