Governor Murphy, Senate President Sweeney, Speaker Coughlin, Senate Budget Chair Sarlo, and Assembly Budget Chair Pintor Marin Announce Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Agreement on Key Tax Relief Measures

Budget Will Include $319 Million for Middle-Class Tax Rebates;

Direct Checks to Begin Going Out on July 1st

Homestead Rebate Will Be Expanded Through New Base Year Calculation

TRENTON – Today, Governor Murphy, Senate President Sweeney, Speaker Coughlin, Senate Budget Chair Sarlo, and Assembly Budget Chair Pintor Marin announced an agreement on key middle-class tax relief and property tax relief measures in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.

said Governor Phil Murphy. “With each budget I have introduced, we have provided greater relief to those who need it most – through our continued expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit, the establishment and expansion of a Child and Dependent Tax Care Credit, increased tax relief for veterans, middle-class tax rebates, and now the long-overdue expansion of the Homestead Benefit to make sure relief reflects reality. I’m proud to join with my partners in the Legislature to make sure that the “Tax relief is a critical component of a stronger and fairer New Jersey,”. “With each budget I have introduced, we have provided greater relief to those who need it most – through our continued expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit, the establishment and expansion of a Child and Dependent Tax Care Credit, increased tax relief for veterans, middle-class tax rebates, and now the long-overdue expansion of the Homestead Benefit to make sure relief reflects reality. I’m proud to join with my partners in the Legislature to make sure that the best state to live in America is more affordable for families.”

“This is direct tax relief to middle income families and senior citizens who need it most,” said Senate President Steve Sweeney. “The income tax rebate will put money into the pockets of working families so they can support themselves and their children. The increased Homestead rebates will help ease the heavy property tax burden on middle-income homeowners. This extra assistance is especially important for senior citizens on fixed incomes so they can continue to live in their home communities. These benefits will be spent in the local economy, generating jobs and business activity in communities across the state.”

“With these measures we’re building on the promise to make New Jersey more affordable and stand up for its working families and seniors,” said Speaker Craig Coughlin. “I am thankful for the Governor and Senate President’s partnership in ensuring the responsible expansion and strengthening of our state’s commitments toward middle-class tax relief. Through the promise of greater financial security, together these measures will generate more opportunities for residents and our economy to thrive.”

“This is much-needed tax relief going to middle-class families, homeowners, senior citizens, veterans and the working poor, and it comes at a time when it is needed by those who are struggling to emerge from the economic hardship of the pandemic,” said Senate Budget Chair Paul Sarlo.

“This is tax relief that will make life more affordable for working families and individuals, with property tax rebates, increased benefits, tax deductions and tax credits. This relief will also put money into the economy, generating financial activity that will boost local businesses, support jobs and help sustain New Jersey’s recovery. We have to be responsible in how we spend the unexpected revenue growth, but middle income tax relief is a top priority.”

“Under these measures, critical property tax relief will be provided to our state’s middle-class families and residents,” said Assembly Budget Chair Eliana Pintor Marin. “The impact of this relief, particularly under the increase of the Homestead rebate and expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit, will ensure New Jersey is place where people can thrive and build a life.”

Key tax relief components of the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget include, but are not limited to: