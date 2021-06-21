Smith Bill Reinforcing 2019 Energy Master Plan Clears Senate

Trenton – In an effort to strengthen New Jersey’s long-term renewable energy plans, the Senate cleared legislation today sponsored by Senator Bob Smith to codify several of the major energy goals in the 2019 Energy Master Plan.

“In order to achieve our renewable energy goals and become a carbon-neutral state in the coming decades, we need to protect and buttress our renewable energy goals from future interference or weakening,” said Senator Smith (D-Middlesex/Somerset), Chair of the Senate Environment and Energy Committee. “Now is our opportunity to stave off the worst effects of climate change.”

The bill, S-3667, would codify major energy goals in the state’s 2019 Energy Master Plan into law to prevent them from being weakened in the future. According to the Energy Master Plan, New Jersey must generate 35 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2025, 50 percent by 2030, and 100 percent by 2050.

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 25-13.