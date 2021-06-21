Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Conduct Board Files Disciplinary Case Reports, Recommendations

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed 10 disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.  Eight reports recommend discipline for attorneys charged with professional misconduct, and two reports recommend discipline for sitting judges.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the Board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court.  If a party files objections, the Supreme Court will schedule the case for oral argument.  Objections are not permitted in a case submitted upon consideration of a consent-to-discipline agreement, and oral arguments are not scheduled in reinstatement proceedings.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the Supreme Court case number.  Questions regarding cases pending before the Supreme Court should be directed to the Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Cuyahoga County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Sean Richard Porter Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0754 Recommended sanction:  Two-year suspension, one year stayed

Disciplinary Counsel v. Robert Marion Weber Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0762 Recommended sanction:  One-year suspension, stayed

Delaware County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Lisa Marie Pertee (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0765 Recommended sanction:  18-month suspension

Franklin County

Columbus Bar Association v. Eric Alan Jones Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0749 Recommended sanction:  Six-month suspension, stayed

Hamilton County

Cincinnati Bar Association v. Nancy Hampton Ludwig Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0763 Recommended sanction:  Two-year suspension

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Theodore Newton Berry Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0747 Recommended sanction:  Six-month suspension, stayed

Lorain County

Lorain County Bar Association v. Kenneth Allen Nelson II Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0759 Recommended sanction:  Two-year suspension, one year stayed

Lucas County

Toledo Bar Association v. Stephen Dennis Long Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0751 Recommended sanction:  Indefinite suspension

Montgomery County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Clinton Ralph Wilcoxson II Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0764 Recommended sanction:  Two-year suspension, 18 months stayed

Seneca County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Mark Edward Repp Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0757 Recommended sanction:  One-year suspension

