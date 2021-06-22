Luxury Villas: Now Fastest Growing Value-Layered Segment of Luxury Travel Market
Luxury leisure trips and villa vacations speed up as global pandemic slows downLAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laguna Hills, CA – As vacation villas gain in popularity, expecting an average growth multiplier of 3.4 percent through 2027 (Grand View Research), millennials seem to be a driving force behind this growth. Travelers seeking more control over their vacation plans are more inclined towards vacation rental choices over hotels, owing to the comfort, cost efficiencies, additional privacy, and kid- and pet-friendly accommodation options. And it is not just millennials targeting the convenience of villa vacations these days, despite the possibilities these hospitality options offer as stunning party backdrops.
“As pandemic rules start to relax, we are seeing more travelers looking for a paramount luxury experience in a scenic vacation destination and they want to have a vacation that is exactly made to order. In a sizable villa selection overlooking the sea or on the beach, you can have all that – the space, the services, the concierge and butler assistance, the location, the quiet and the ongoing party with friends and relatives – and it is all pretty much done for you,” says Sean Emmerton, CEO of ElegantMexico.com.
The online villa travel agency offers a portfolio of turnkey options for villas accommodating two to 30 guests overlooking the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos, as well as others on the Bay of Banderas in Punta Mita. “We offer a true vacation that is free from the chaos of unavailable services we are seeing in the hospitality industry right now, and free of so much of the hassle and work involved in traveling these days.”
For Emmerton, his villa selections in Los Cabos and Punta Mita have been particularly in demand for traveling Americans. Mexico has been one of the few international borders accepting American travelers and not requiring quarantines. And then there has been the luxury of enjoying these destinations without the added annoyance of crowds.
“Our guests have had the beaches to themselves and been able to arrange the services and amenities they want when they want them – private star chef catering, ideal golf tee times, special outings, tours and ocean activities. Our Los Cabos villas also come with access to all the exclusive services and amenities at One&Only Palmilla, a five-star luxury resort right next door to the villas, and this resort never did have to close during the pandemic. Guests never had to experience the glitches that we see happening in most luxury resorts today as they get back up to speed,” said Emmerton.
What Travelers Want
Some 72 percent of respondents to a recent Wyndham Destinations survey said they want to see family and friends, with three quarters saying they are likely to travel for this purpose before the end of the year. The survey saw a high desire for home-style amenities from those planning a vacation. And while family and friends have been sorely missed over the past many months, villa vacationers know that too much time together is also a concern – especially after so much time spent alone recently or away from face-to-face social situations. Thus, the majority of respondents in this survey (82 percent) said having separate living spaces in their quarters allows for more quiet time when needed, while 75 percent agreed that separate living spaces makes any family vacation more enjoyable.
Vacation villas in Mexico can deliver to this need, notes Emmerton: with daily cleaning, dedicated private chef services and butler services included in villa rates, and much of what guests may need or want pre-stocked or pre-arranged for their arrival.
“There’s not much about travel that is turnkey these days,” said Emmerton. “But a villa vacation in Mexico may be the exception.”
About Elegant Mexico
Elegant Mexico offers a portfolio of owned and highly designed luxury villas in Los Cabos and Punta Mita. Villas are on the ocean of sea and come packed with amenities: daily housekeeping services, dedicated private chef and butler, concierge services, fitness club, beach and babysitting services, and signing privileges at One&Only Palmilla for a full complement of added resort add-ons.
Visit www.ElegantMexico.com; (949) 388-8590 ext. 200 (Los Cabos villas), (800) 474-1629 (Punta Mita villas, US only).
Contact: Editor@ElegantMexico.com
Visit us on Social Media:
Editor
Elegant Mexico
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn