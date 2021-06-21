Phoenix Nonprofit, The Tia Foundation, Gives Healthcare to 500,000 in Mexico
The milestone represents the halfway mark of the Tia Foundation's goal to reach 1,000,000 people by 2025.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the most remote communities of Mexico, access to healthcare can be challenging. In many communities, women still die in childbirth, ongoing illnesses like diabetes can go undiagnosed and untreated, and infections quickly complicate a trauma.
The Tia Foundation trains Community Health Workers elected from within their town to attend Tia's medical course, taught by a local brigade of volunteer doctors and allied health professionals. As a result, the Community Health Workers are given a robust medical kit and can provide sustainable care to neighbors and family. The upcoming healthcare project in Tapalpa, Jalisco, will bring people with free healthcare for life past 500,000.
Fifteen years ago, Laura Libman graduated from ASU and Thunderbird School of Global Management and founded the Tia Foundation.
Before founding Tia, Laura traveled to Mexico, conducted community studies, and determined that health-related incidents were the number one reason families went from low income to extreme poverty. Soon after, Laura launched a sustainable Community Health Worker Program, the Tia Foundation. Tia works in the most remote towns in Mexico, where the nearest doctor or hospital can be hours or days away on foot. A weighted matrix selects each community based on need, and Tia works with their local government to guarantee the Community Health Worker's medical kits' resupply and provide them with continuing education. On the first day of a health project, the brigade wakes up early and drives, usually from Guadalajara to the municipality (similar to a county) that they will work in for the next week. Each morning the brigade offers free healthcare consultations to the public in a different nearby town every day. Around lunchtime, the brigade drives to the nearest large town that we use as a hub and holds the Community Health Worker course every afternoon.
Tia's Health Workers learn to deliver babies, set up IVs, manage ongoing illnesses like diabetes, treat trauma, and much more. On the last day of the project, Tia holds a graduation ceremony for the Community Health Workers receive their diplomas, medical kits, and textbooks. There is always a big party, and hugs, phone numbers, and happy tears are always exchanged. After graduation, the brigade drives back home and only returns to do follow-up studies.
During the Tia Foundation's next project, the organization will pass more than 500,000 people served with free life-long healthcare and likely pass 1,000 Community Health Workers Trained on the upcoming healthcare project in Tapalpa, Jalisco. This milestone represents the halfway mark of the Tia Foundation's goal to reach 1,000,000 people by 2025.
