HIP Video Promo presents: Honor Flow Productions reminds us that "It's All Love" in new music video

DJ Chuck "thE oLd SouL," Elimn8, and DJisLORD dedicate "It's All Love" to the ones they love – the ones still with them and the ones watching from above.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consisting of producer + vocalist DJ Chuck "thE oLd SouL," vocalist ELIMN8, and DJ DJisLORD, Honor Flow Productions is a hip-hop collective known for their laid-back beats, uplifting lyrics, and commanding live shows. Inspired by the melting pot of influences in their hometown of Los Angeles, California, this trio represents the absolute apex of a creative experience by gravitating the mind, body, and soul through music. Their reputation as live tour-de-force has led HFP to perform at historic venues such as The Greek Theater, The Wiltern, The Troubadour, The El Rey Theater, The Roxy Theater, The Viper Room, Microsoft Theater, Avalon|Bardot Hollywood, The Echoplex, and a headlining Summer 2019 tour in Japan entitled "The Nice To 三つ:ミツ Tour." In 2018, they released the album The B.L.A.C.K. Odyssey. This was followed by a companion instrumental album Live From Drake's Den and the single "Cruise Control," which was praised by the likes of African Hype, We Write About Music, IndieX Music, CoverStory.NO, and more.

First released in February 2020, "It's All Love" is dedicated to the ones they love – the ones still with them and the ones watching from above. DJ Chuck "thE oLd SouL," Elimn8, and DJisLORD take turns rapping about where they came from – Catholic school and moms who wouldn't put up with cursing; speech therapy, special education, and partial education; stressful tests, cleaning sneakers with Windex, pining after girls in magazines – and how they became who they are today: MCs with college degrees and dreams that are coming true. Upon release, "It's All Love" was featured on sites like West Coast Styles, Mylo The Cat's Indie Artist Showcase, Streetwave Media, Sleeping Bag Studios, The Further: Best Rap Track of the Week, THISent.com, and Sparkling Sound. It was also played on Dis Is A Test Radio on Lower Grand Radio.

The "It's All Love" music video opens with shows of the Hollywood sign, palm trees, and downtown Los Angeles's skyline. But then, director Andrew "GreenGreeeem" Choi takes us somewhere more personal to Honor Flow Productions: their own neighborhood, their streets, their apartments and rehearsal space. DJ Chuck "thE oLd SouL" told BuzzMusic that it's "maybe my favorite video we have shot thus far because it's so personal." Watch closely, and you'll see HFP's loved ones on screen.

More Honor Flow Productions on their website

More Honor Flow Productions on Instagram

More Honor Flow Productions on HIP Video Promo