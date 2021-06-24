We Insure, Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in North Charleston, South Carolina
We’re pleased he chose We Insure and will be excited to watch the agency’s future growth.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Carolina Insurance Planners.
— Christy Middaugh, Agent In Charge
Owner Jeff Cook has taken his passion for serving clients into his ranking as the top residential real estate agent in the Carolinas. His brokerage received the coveted “Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies in SC” in 2019 and 2020. With a bachelor’s degree in business, Cook has found new ways to grow and redefine the world of real estate, including Jeff Cook Offers, established in 2015 to help people unable to sell their homes through traditional methods. Launches of full-service property management and home warranty companies soon followed. Carolina Insurance Planners is the latest step in the expansion of Cook’s business operations.
“We’re excited to launch our We Insure branch in South Carolina because we know that, for most people, their home is the largest purchase they’ll ever make,” Cook says. “It’s important to us to know their home is protected, along with all of the other most important assets in their life. We Insure will provide us with the ability to choose the best product for each of our clients’ individual needs.”
We Insure Carolina Insurance Planners is managed by experience insurance expert Christy Middaugh. Christy focuses on quality service and presenting the best options specific to the customer’s needs. Having this customer focus has propelled Christy to leading the sales charts consistently, and in the top 20 insurance producers in We Insure.
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “Jeff has built a top producing real estate brokerage because he understands what it takes to be competitive, focusing on providing superior service while growing relationships with customers. We’re pleased he chose We Insure and will be excited to watch the agency’s future growth.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 180 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contact:
We Insure Carolina Insurance Planners
8761 Dorchester Road, Suite 101
North Charleston, SC 29420
Christy Middaugh, Agent In Charge
We Insure Carolina Insurance Planners
+1 843-625-6060
christy.middaugh@weinsuregroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook