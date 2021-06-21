Marshall Law Band, "It's Gonna Get Better, We Promise!"

Marshall Law Band performing at the Museum of Flight on March 29, 2021.

Unity and Community Prevails, Marshall Law Band to Perform at Seattle's Capitol Hill Pride

It will get better if we stick together!” — Marshall Law Band

SEATTLE, WA , USA , June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One year ago at 12th and Pine in Seattle, Marshall Law Band (MLB) proved to the world that they would do whatever it takes to perform with love and integrity in the face of extreme adversity. No stranger to controversy, MLB will return to the scene of the CHOP to spread love for the Capitol Hill Pride Festival on June 26th with special guests I Am ChAmel and L$P. Although there have been voices expressing opposition, there has been even more expressing love.

This is a time to come together for love and healing. MLB is leading the way with our new anthem - Get Better - this song celebrates overcoming challenges: COVID, police brutality, transphobia, unemployment, white supremacy, and other challenges, but it will get better if we stick together.

We see Pride as a way to spread the message of unity and community, and we issue an urgent call to stick together, because it’s gonna get better… we promise!

If you are a Black or BIPOC musician or performance artist and you would like to join us on the main stage of CHP on June 26 or at a future Fremont Friday please contact us at marshalllawbooking@gmail.com.

Marshall Law Band - Get Better [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]