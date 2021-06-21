GLOBAL WORKSPACE ASSOCIATION (“GWA”) DEEPENS BENCH STRENGTH OF BOARD
Global Workspace Association
Association Appoints President/President Elect and Several New Board Members
We've witnessed firsthand the transformation of how, where and when people work. The demand for flexibility from businesses and professionals will continue to grow globally in the coming years.
The Global Workspace Association announced today that it had made several appointments aimed at strengthening its Governing Board. William Edmundson has been elected its Board President and Jack Richer has been named its President-Elect. In addition, five professionals were added to the Governing Board and a new Advisory Board was appointed.
Edmundson has served as President & CEO of Abby Executive Suites and Chief Operating Officer of Office Evolution, one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S., with over twenty-five years of experience leading service and franchise organizations in the flexible workspace and hospitality industries. Richer, CEO at PlacePay, an i3 Verticals company, will also serve as the Board’s Strategic Chair.
“It is an honor to have served as GWA’s Treasurer and now as Board President to support and guide the organization’s mission as we recover from these unprecedented times,” said Edmundson. “The strengths and qualifications of these new board members more adequately reflects the make-up of our constituencies and those we advise. Combined with the strengths of our existing board members, GWA offers members a powerful resource of knowledge and insights.”
The need for flexible working has become even more important as the Covid-19 pandemic upended how and where people work. GWA is at the forefront of the new workplace trends that are allowing people to remain productive, connected and engaged. Flexibility will be key and GWA is poised as the leading organization to help advance and change the way people approach work.
These new Board members offer deep experience as operators, space providers, educators and industry partners, and include:
• Flip Howard, Principal and CEO of WorkSuites, a Texas-based, full-service coworking operation, Director.
• Giovanni Palavicini, Principal with the Flexible Solutions team of Avison Young’s Dallas office, strategic advisors to flex operators and landlords, Director.
• Cid Rhomberg, Chief Experience Officer for Brick House Blue, a coworking and meeting space venue, and President of Innovere, a boutique executive coaching and business consulting firm, Director.
• Miro Miroslavov, co-founder of OfficeRnD, a leading flexible workspace management platform, Director.
• Matt Going, CEO and co-founder of Anytime Mailbox, a virtual postal mail management service for workers on the go, Advisor to the Governing Board.
“We’ve witnessed firsthand the transformation of how, where and when people work,” said Edmundson. “The demand for flexibility from businesses and professionals will continue to grow globally in the coming years. Especially so after businesses learned during the pandemic that productivity and employee satisfaction can, in fact, be enhanced working remotely. This need combined with enhanced product offerings from flexible workspace providers makes our mission at GWA even more important going forward. Our knowledge and leadership make us a powerful resource to support the expanding number of flexible workspace providers.”
Rounding out the Board are the following individuals who are serving in governance roles:
• Jamie Russo, CEO of Everything Coworking, a podcast which keeps listeners up to date on shared workspace trends, and former GWA Executive Director, serves as Content Chair and Treasurer.
• Annie Rinker, Director, Office of Innovation at Hines, a global real estate developer and manager, serves as Growth Chair.
• Mark Gilbreath, CEO of LiquidSpace, a location-based mobile application serving the OBC industry and mobile workers, serves as Past Board President.
The new Advisory Board for 2021 includes:
• Tracy Powell, Founder and President of Ignite Technology and Innovation
• Nick Livigne, Director of Incendium Consulting
• Christine Wyckoff, Director Enterprise Sales & Partnerships at Cushman & Wakefield
• Faith Goff, Managing Director and Owner at Office Evolution
• Amy King, Founder and COO of Good Coworking
• Chris Hoyt, Co-Founder and COO of The Pioneer Collective
About the Global Workspace Association
The Global Workspace Association is the connection-based resource for shared space operators, workplace strategists, real estate investors and service providers to stay connected, current and competitive in the flexible office industry.
