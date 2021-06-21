U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 21

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, the court held that the generic nature of a misrepresentation in connection with the sale of securities often is important evidence of price impact that courts should consider at class certification; defendants bear the burden of persuasion to prove a lack of price impact by a preponderance of the evidence at class certification.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-222_2c83.pdf

In National Collegiate Athletic Assn. v. Alston, the court held that the district court’s injunction pertaining to certain NCAA rules limiting the education-related benefits schools may make available to student-athletes is consistent with established antitrust principles.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-512_gfbh.pdf

In United States v. Arthrex, Inc., the court held that the unreviewable authority wielded by Administrative Patent Judges during inter partes review is incompatible with their appointment by the Secretary of Commerce to an inferior office.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1434_ancf.pdf