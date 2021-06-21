Olympus Health & Performance Now Offering PRP Microneedling Services in Salt Lake City

One of Utah’s leading healthcare companies is offering a unique service to help individuals look younger and more vibrant.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Olympus Health & Performance announced today that it is now offering microneedling with Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) services in Salt Lake City.

“We are very excited about this,” said Lauren Lightfield, CEO of Olympus Health & Performance. “Our aesthetics team has used microneedling in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas with great success to help rejuvenate our clients’ skin, but we now have an option that goes above and beyond.”

Olympus Health & Performance is a health company that provides services to help individuals look and feel their best. From IV therapy and vitamin shots to Botox, fillers and a wide range of aesthetics services, the company has customers covered.

Microneedling with PRP, Lightfield explained, is referring to the portion of the person’s blood that contains the highest concentration of platelets, which are cells responsible for cell division, tissue regeneration, and healing.

“We take a sample of your blood and use a centrifuge to separate and concentrate the plasma so it can be used in PRP therapy,” Lightfield said before adding, “In PRP microneedling, we take the incredible healing power of your platelet-rich plasma and apply it during microneedling to stimulate and accelerate skin regeneration. It’s the ultimate form of microneedling.”

Microneedling uses a special device to create hundreds of microscopic channels in the person’s skin to trigger a healing response. These micro “injuries” stimulate the person’s skin’s production of elastin and collagen so that their skin looks younger and more vibrant after healing from the procedure.

Lightfield went on to point out that the benefits of Microneedling with PRP include:

● No chemical

● Reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, acne and surgical scars, large pores, and sun damage

● Minimally invasive and painless

And more.

For information, please visit olympusivtherapy.com/about-us and https://olympusivtherapy.com/blog/.

About Olympus Health & Performance

Olympus Health & Performance is a HIPAA-compliant, CLIA-certified healthcare company founded by a nurse practitioner and practicing surgeon in order to provide health services to people in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.

Contact Details:

Salt Lake City Address:

1414 S Foothill Drive

Suite D

Salt Lake City, UT 84108

United States