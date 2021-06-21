Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Adams County Regional Water District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Allen
Greater Lima, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland
Green Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mapleton Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
York Township
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
Duchouquet Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Mead Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Pike Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Clark County Convention Facilities Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Tiverton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford
Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Parma
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Kinsman Foot & Ankle Center, Inc.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Delaware
Delaware South New Community Authority
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Radnor Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Grandview Heights
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Greene County Combined Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Silvercreek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Springfield Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
McComb Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Dudley Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Northern Hardin County Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Harrison Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Northern Ohio Rural Water
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Leroy Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Bowling Green Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of St. Louisville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Carlisle Township
FFR
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Mahoning
Public Entity Risk Consortium
IPA
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020
West Branch Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Marion
Marion County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Medina
Black River Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
City of Brunswick
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mercer
Mercer County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Miami
Covington Development Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Newberry Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe
Adams Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Lewisville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Centerville Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Morrow County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Mount Gilead Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Ida Rupp Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Oak Harbor Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Village of Oakwood
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Jennings Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Scioto County Career Technical Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Seneca
NBS Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca County Transportation Improvement District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Thompson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Anna Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of Fort Loramie, Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson Center Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Canton Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Multi-County Juvenile Attention System
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Union
Marysville Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency
IPA
12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020
Williams
Village of Stryker
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.