June 21, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Adams County Regional Water District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Allen Greater Lima, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashland Green Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mapleton Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens York Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize Duchouquet Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Mead Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Pike Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Clark County Convention Facilities Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Tiverton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Crawford Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Parma 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Kinsman Foot & Ankle Center, Inc. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Delaware Delaware South New Community Authority IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Radnor Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Grandview Heights C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Greene County Combined Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Silvercreek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Springfield Township Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock McComb Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Dudley Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Northern Hardin County Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Harrison Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Northern Ohio Rural Water 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Leroy Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Bowling Green Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of St. Louisville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Carlisle Township FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Mahoning Public Entity Risk Consortium IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020 West Branch Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Marion Marion County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Medina Black River Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 City of Brunswick IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mercer Mercer County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Miami Covington Development Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Newberry Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Adams Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Lewisville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Centerville Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Morrow County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Mount Gilead Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Ida Rupp Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Oak Harbor Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Village of Oakwood 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Jennings Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Scioto County Career Technical Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 South Central Ohio Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Seneca NBS Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca County Transportation Improvement District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Thompson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Anna Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Fort Loramie, Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson Center Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Canton Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Multi-County Juvenile Attention System 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Union Marysville Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency IPA 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020 Williams Village of Stryker 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

