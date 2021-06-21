Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 21, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adams

Adams County Regional Water District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Allen

Greater Lima, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Green Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mapleton Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

York Township

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Duchouquet Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Mead Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Pike Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Clark County Convention Facilities Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Tiverton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Parma

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Kinsman Foot & Ankle Center, Inc.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware South New Community Authority

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Radnor Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Grandview Heights

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Greene County Combined Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Silvercreek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Springfield Township

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

McComb Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Dudley Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northern Hardin County Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Harrison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Northern Ohio Rural Water

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Leroy Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Bowling Green Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of St. Louisville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Carlisle Township

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Mahoning

Public Entity Risk Consortium

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

West Branch Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Marion County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Black River Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

City of Brunswick

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Mercer County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Covington Development Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Newberry Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Adams Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Lewisville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Centerville Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Morrow County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Mount Gilead Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Ida Rupp Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Oak Harbor Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Village of Oakwood

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Jennings Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Scioto County Career Technical Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

South Central Ohio Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

NBS Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca County Transportation Improvement District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Thompson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Anna Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Fort Loramie, Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson Center Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Canton Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Multi-County Juvenile Attention System

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Marysville Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency

  IPA

12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Village of Stryker

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
           

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

