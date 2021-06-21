Lost Hiker Located in Canterbury

CONTACT: Sgt. Geoff Pushee 603-271-3361 June 20, 2021

Canterbury, NH – On Saturday June 19, 2021 at 10:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified that there was a lost hiker in the town of Canterbury. The hiker was identified as Simon Leeming, 67, of Canterbury, New Hampshire.

Upon receiving the call, Law Enforcement learned that Leeming had gone out for a late afternoon hike behind his house, and after being gone for a while Leeming’s wife and a neighbor started receiving calls from Leeming stating that he had got “turned around” while on his hike. Leeming provided GPS coordinates from his cell phone to his wife and his neighbor just before the battery on his phone died. Leeming’s neighbor told him to stay put and that he would come find him. After Leeming’s neighbor was unsuccessful in locating him, a call was made for emergency personnel to assist.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., a coordinated search effort among Canterbury Fire, Loudon Fire, and NH Fish and Game began. Searchers made multiple attempts to get to Leeming’s location by use of utility vehicles, but were unsuccessful due to multiple dead end trails, blow downs, and steep rugged terrain. At 2:30 a.m., two Conservations Officers were able to find a trail that allowed them to use their ATVs to finally reach Leeming, who was uninjured, and return him to his family.

This is a good reminder for all hikers, no matter how big or small your planned hike might be, to always be prepared for the unexpected and to carry all the appropriate gear. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.