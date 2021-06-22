The Copper Mark welcomes six new participants and two new partners
We are delighted to secure new partners in Nexans and Halcor, both of which recognise the vital importance of the sustainable production of copper, for the green transition.”LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Copper Mark, the assurance framework to promote responsible practices and demonstrate the copper industry’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, grows to add six new participating sites which have applied for assessment against the Copper Mark assurance criteria and two new fabricator partners. With these additions, the Copper Mark now has ten industry partners and 23 participating sites.
Nexans and Halcor have both joined the Copper Mark as partner organisations which use or rely on copper in their businesses and have made a public commitment to the Copper Mark’s vision and objectives of promoting responsible copper production.
Nexans uses copper to produce advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission – supporting the transition to a sustainable energy future – and Halcor specialises in the production, processing and marketing of copper and copper alloys products.
Through these partnerships, the Copper Mark has achieved a milestone of securing ten industry partners, marking clear and sustained progress in its mission to promote the importance of responsible production. Through its partners, the Copper Mark builds a strong market signal to encourage responsible production practices.
The Copper Mark has also recently welcomed six new participating sites which are now beginning the process of assessment based on the Copper Mark’s Assurance Process. These new sites include:
- Bagdad (US, Freeport-McMoRan)
- Chino (US, Freeport-McMoRan)
- Tyrone (US, Freeport-McMoRan)
- Safford (US, Freeport-McMoRan)
- Sierrita (US, Freeport-McMoRan)
- Compañía Minera Condestable S.A. (Peru, Southern Peaks Mining)
The addition of five new sites from Freeport-McMoRan is a testament to the company’s continuing commitment to demonstrate responsible and sustainable production practices across its global operations through the Copper Mark framework. Furthermore, the Copper Mark will begin work with Southern Peaks Mining’s Compañía Minera Condestable S.A. site – the second Peruvian site to participate in the Copper Mark – as it expands its engagement with smaller sites across the copper supply chain.
Michèle Brülhart, Executive Director of the Copper Mark, said:
“We are delighted to secure new partners in Nexans and Halcor, both of which recognise the vital importance of the sustainable production of copper, both for the local communities within which the copper industry operates and for the wider green transition. The addition of six new participating sites from our long-standing partner Freeport-McMoRan and our new participant Southern Peaks Mining will enable us to build further on the momentum and progress made by the Copper Mark last year in working to embed responsible production practices within the copper industry.”
Kathleen Quirk, President and Chief Financial Officer of Freeport-McMoRan, said:
“We are proudly committed to the Copper Mark. Responsible production is central to Freeport’s strategy of being foremost in the global copper industry. The Copper Mark helps to demonstrate our responsible production practices to all of our stakeholders. Copper plays an essential role in the technologies necessary to develop and deliver clean energy. As one of the world's largest copper producers, we understand we play a critical role in the global energy transition, and we are dedicated to supplying the global economy with responsibly produced copper.”
Adolfo Vera, President of Southern Peaks Mining, said:
“We are very proud to be part of the Copper Mark, as it emphasises our commitment to modern mining, relying on innovation, striving for social and environmental responsibility, and focused on the sustainable development of the industry for the benefit of our country. We believe that the Copper Mark is the new standard for world class mining and would be thrilled to see more Peruvian companies adopting this standard. At SPM we work hard in following a path to becoming a mining company recognised by our high standards. A mining company that generates an excess of well-being while aiming to cause little to no negative impact to the world.”
About The Copper Mark
The Copper Mark is a new assurance framework to promote responsible practices and demonstrate the copper industry’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Copper Mark uses a rigorous site-level assessment process to independently verify whether individual copper producing sites have responsible production practices.
The Copper Mark already covers two of the largest copper mines in the world, five producers in the biggest copper producing region in the world, and six of the ten largest companies producing copper. It currently has 23 participating sites – nine of which have received the Copper Mark, and 10 partner organisations which include companies which use or rely on copper in their products or services.
The Copper Mark is built on a genuine commitment of the copper industry to responsible production as we aim to mitigate the environmental and social impact of the copper industry, and positively contribute to sustainable development goals and the green transition.
The Copper Mark framework involves a robust three-year re-evaluation process at site-level for participants. Participants commit to continual improvement, building the management systems necessary to ensure ongoing legal compliance.
https://coppermark.org/
