Allen University announces new additions to leadership

Allen University welcomes new faces in leadership as it counties to experience steady growth.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University welcomes new faces in leadership as it counties to experience steady growth. Dr. J. Michael Harpe, Vice President for Student Affairs and Mr. Ti Barnes, Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Director of Development joined the leadership team at Allen University in June of 2021.

Dr. J. Michael Harpe

With over 20 years of experience in education, Harpe joins the executive leadership team as a visionary and multifaceted professional with a diversified portfolio of higher education experience. His experience in executive level HBCU student affairs spans the east coast. Additionally, Harpe lends his expertise on the faculty side at multiple institutions. His dedication to effective leadership and impact in higher education is evident as he was the first recipient of the Joseph and Lynne Horning Faculty Fellowship at Mount Saint Mary’s University as well as was the youngest sitting dean in the North Carolina Community College System.

Harpe holds a Bachelor of Arts in English/Media Journalism and. Masters of Arts in Counselor Education with a minor in Educational Psychology from North Carolina Central University, and Ed.D in Educational Leadership/Higher Education from Fayetteville State University. He holds K-12 school counselor and principal certifications. Harpe comes to Allen University highly decorated with administrative and professional acumen, earning him participation in the American Association of State College and Universities (AASCU) Millennium Leadership Institute for Senior Administrative Leadership and acceptance into the prestigious Harvard University Institute for Educational Management for prospective aspirants for college or university presidential appointments.

Mr. Ti Barnes

Barnes comes to Allen University standing firm on his experience as an Executive Director and Chief Fundraising Officer of the Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home in Greenwood, SC where he led the planning, fundraising and, programming efforts benefiting abused, abandoned and neglected children from across the state.

He earned a Bachelor of Media Arts with a minor in Journalism from the University of South Carolina and a Masters of Arts in Public Administration from Strayer University. Barnes also holds a certification of constitutional law from the Prestigious Duke Law DC Summer Institute on Law and Policy. Barnes may be a familiar face to some as he is also a multiple Emmy Award Nominee and former photojournalist for WOLO-TV 25 in Columbia SC and WSPA News Channel 7 in Spartanburg, SC.

Staying connected to his community, he has also served as the NAACP Political Action Chair for the Greenwood and Ninety Six Chapters and is a member of the Greenwood Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi.

Barnes a native of Greenwood, SC, is the son of the late Deacon Herbert Barnes and the Rev. Dr. Clara O. Barnes. He is happily married to Christine Barnes and is a proud “Girl Dad” to Halee Camille Barnes who is a rising senior at Claflin University, Patricia Claire Barnes and Katherine Clark Barnes.

Harpe will lead the Division of Student Affairs overseeing enrollment management, admissions, career and counseling services, and student activities. Barnes will serve as a fundraising officer, developing community partnerships, seeking investors for the institutions growing economic impact and liaising with Allen University Alumni. Both Barnes and Harpe will play a integral part in the institutions strategic plan.

Contact:

Anika Thomas

Allen University, Director of Marketing and Communications

803-376-5217 | acobb@allenuniversity.edu

