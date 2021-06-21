Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Latest News: New Book Explores Views of Japan Over Time

“Japan and American Children’s Books: A Journey” documents the evolving portrayal of Japan in American children’s books over nearly 200 years, highlighting the shift from fanciful accounts by travelers and missionaries to personal narratives by Japanese American authors and illustrators that provided a more accurate and respectful presentation of Japanese culture.

Written by Sybille A. Jagusch, chief of the Library of Congress’ Children’s Literature Center, the book is published by Rutgers University Press in association with the Library of Congress.

Click here for more information.

