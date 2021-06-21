Governor McKee Announces Choice for Department of Revenue Director

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced that he has nominated Guillermo Tello to serve as Director of the Department of Revenue, replacing Jim Thorsen, who has taken the role of Director of the Department of Administration.

"We're building a team with a history of public service and sound financial experience," said Governor McKee. "Guillermo has worked extensively on helping governments manage their operations and identify risks to their finances. I'm confident that Guillermo's experience both in New England and abroad will serve him well as Director of the Department of Revenue."

Tello comes to the Department of Revenue from Jakarta, Indonesia, having served there as an Advisor for the U.S. Department of the Treasury where he was assigned to the Indonesian General Directorate of Treasury, providing technical support on treasury management issues. He previously served in the same role to the National Treasury of the Ministry of Finance of the Dominican Republic.

Prior to joining the U.S. Treasury, Tello served in the banking industry for 19 years, including positions at BankBoston, Fleet Boston Financial, and Bank of America. Tello also has served as a board member of the CFA Society of Boston.

"I am fortunate to be coming to Rhode Island at a time when the tide is turning. I am extremely upbeat about the course Rhode Island is on and the outlook for our economic/business climate, schools, and infrastructure as we emerge from the pandemic," said Tello. "I am honored that the governor has asked me to serve the citizens of Rhode Island and look forward to accomplish this by fulfilling the mission of the Department of Revenue and administering its programs."

Tello received an MBA in Finance from the University of Rhode Island, an MBA from the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Del Pacifico. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and a Certified Financial Planner certificate.

Tello will now go through the Rhode Island Senate advice and consent process.