SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ CRASH/ DUI DRUGS

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B301693

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange/Trooper Raymond Witkowski

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME:06/21/21 @ 0430 hours

STREET: White Creek Road

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rollin Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alan Heaney

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: unknown

HOSPITAL: SVMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/21/21 at approximately 0435 hours Troopers responded to a reported single

vehicle crash on White Creek Road in Shaftsbury. Heaney was operating the

vehicle and veered off the road into the ditch and crashed into a group of

trees. The vehicle was totaled and he was transported to SVMC for further

evaluation. Heaney appeared to have no/minor injuries. Investigation revealed

that Heaney was suspected to be operating under the influence of prescription

drugs. He was issued a citation for DUI Drugs and is to appear in Bennington

Superior Court on 08/23/21 to answer to the charge. Troopers were assisted on

scene by Officers from Bennington PD as well as Shaftsbury Fire and Bennington

Rescue.

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL:MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/21 @ 0815

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.