Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,631 in the last 365 days.

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ CRASH/ DUI DRUGS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B301693                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange/Trooper Raymond Witkowski

STATION: Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME:06/21/21 @ 0430 hours

STREET: White Creek Road   

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rollin Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: normal

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alan Heaney

AGE: 52    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: unknown

HOSPITAL: SVMC

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/21/21 at approximately 0435 hours Troopers responded to a reported single

vehicle crash on White Creek Road in Shaftsbury. Heaney was operating the

vehicle and veered off the road into the ditch and crashed into a group of

trees. The vehicle was totaled and he was transported to SVMC for further

evaluation. Heaney appeared to have no/minor injuries. Investigation revealed

that Heaney was suspected to be operating under the influence of prescription

drugs. He was issued a citation for DUI Drugs and is to appear in Bennington

Superior Court on 08/23/21 to answer to the charge. Troopers were assisted on

scene by Officers from Bennington PD as well as Shaftsbury Fire and Bennington

Rescue.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL:MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/21 @ 0815

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ CRASH/ DUI DRUGS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.