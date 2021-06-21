SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ CRASH/ DUI DRUGS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B301693
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange/Trooper Raymond Witkowski
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME:06/21/21 @ 0430 hours
STREET: White Creek Road
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rollin Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alan Heaney
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled
INJURIES: unknown
HOSPITAL: SVMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/21/21 at approximately 0435 hours Troopers responded to a reported single
vehicle crash on White Creek Road in Shaftsbury. Heaney was operating the
vehicle and veered off the road into the ditch and crashed into a group of
trees. The vehicle was totaled and he was transported to SVMC for further
evaluation. Heaney appeared to have no/minor injuries. Investigation revealed
that Heaney was suspected to be operating under the influence of prescription
drugs. He was issued a citation for DUI Drugs and is to appear in Bennington
Superior Court on 08/23/21 to answer to the charge. Troopers were assisted on
scene by Officers from Bennington PD as well as Shaftsbury Fire and Bennington
Rescue.
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL:MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/21 @ 0815
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.