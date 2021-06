MobileSphere Launches SLYGuard, an Application to Boost Privacy and Security on WhatsApp

Launch coincides with harsh new privacy measures in Facebook TOS

BOTSON, MA, USA, June 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MA—MobileSphere recently launched the SLYGuard application, a new offering thatcan help the over 2 billion users of WhatsApp add privacy and security settings to protect theirconversations and metadata. SLYGuard works by removing metadata logs, or rendering themunusable for third-party applications, enhancing users’ security by giving them more control overwhich applications can access this data. In addition, the app adds another layer of encryption toWhatsApp communications.The launch coincides with a new privacy policy at WhatsApp. The new policy, in effect on May15th, 2021, requires that WhatsApp be allowed to share user information with Facebook,including allowing Facebook to host conversation on its own servers. Users who don’t agree tothe new terms of service may have certain aspects of their accounts restricted.For MobileSphere, the timing is fortuitous since the app and the platform have been indevelopment for over two years. Though the application wasn’t designed specifically with theseTOS changes in mind, it can help WhatsApp users retain full usage of the app while having agreater degree of privacy and security than without SLYGuard.For many of WhatsApp’s 2 billion users, the application is more of necessity than out oftolerance for its privacy policies. Users regularly communicate on WhatsApp to maintain instantcommunication with friends and family, often across borders. This means many conversationsare highly private.MobileSphere’s SLYGuard application is designed to maintain that privacy and security.Because WhatsApp can uncover information about its users—including who’s talking towhom—third-party advertisers often have detailed knowledge about its user base. SLYGuardadds another level of encryption between WhatsApp and its users, and provides users with aprivate number not associated with their wireless carrier.About MobileSphere: MobileSphere is a leading provider of messaging services solutions andthe inventor and patent holder for the technology that sends audio messages directly tovoicemail on mobile and landline phones. MobileSphere was founded in 2003 and its suite ofproducts includes slydial, slybroadcast, and Riffr, the first audio driven social media platform.For more information visit the company at www.mobile-sphere.com