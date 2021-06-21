MobileSphere Launches SLYGuard, an Application to Boost Privacy and Security on WhatsApp
Launch coincides with harsh new privacy measures in Facebook TOSBOTSON, MA, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MA—MobileSphere recently launched the SLYGuard application, a new offering that
can help the over 2 billion users of WhatsApp add privacy and security settings to protect their
conversations and metadata. SLYGuard works by removing metadata logs, or rendering them
unusable for third-party applications, enhancing users’ security by giving them more control over
which applications can access this data. In addition, the app adds another layer of encryption to
WhatsApp communications.
The launch coincides with a new privacy policy at WhatsApp. The new policy, in effect on May
15th, 2021, requires that WhatsApp be allowed to share user information with Facebook,
including allowing Facebook to host conversation on its own servers. Users who don’t agree to
the new terms of service may have certain aspects of their accounts restricted.
For MobileSphere, the timing is fortuitous since the app and the platform have been in
development for over two years. Though the application wasn’t designed specifically with these
TOS changes in mind, it can help WhatsApp users retain full usage of the app while having a
greater degree of privacy and security than without SLYGuard.
For many of WhatsApp’s 2 billion users, the application is more of necessity than out of
tolerance for its privacy policies. Users regularly communicate on WhatsApp to maintain instant
communication with friends and family, often across borders. This means many conversations
are highly private.
MobileSphere’s SLYGuard application is designed to maintain that privacy and security.
Because WhatsApp can uncover information about its users—including who’s talking to
whom—third-party advertisers often have detailed knowledge about its user base. SLYGuard
adds another level of encryption between WhatsApp and its users, and provides users with a
private number not associated with their wireless carrier.
About MobileSphere: MobileSphere is a leading provider of messaging services solutions and
the inventor and patent holder for the technology that sends audio messages directly to
voicemail on mobile and landline phones. MobileSphere was founded in 2003 and its suite of
products includes slydial, slybroadcast, and Riffr, the first audio driven social media platform.
For more information visit the company at www.mobile-sphere.com.
Toufic Mobarak
MobileSphere
+1 617-651-3204
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook