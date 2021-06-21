Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
How Russian threats within the 2000s turned Estonia into the go-to professional on cyber protection

“Estonia digitized a lot sooner than other countries, it was focusing on things like online schooling and online government services and it took a more proactive approach to technology,” said Esther Naylor, a international security research analyst at Chatham House.

“And it recognized that it needs to be a secure country in order for citizens to want to use online systems and for businesses to want to do business in Estonia … and I think that this is why Estonia’s approach is often heralded as the model approach,” she added.

A new European Union report obtained by CNN last week showed serious cyberattacks against critical targets in Europe have doubled in the past year. There have also been a series of high-profile attacks on US targets in recent weeks. The issue came up during a high-stakes summit between the US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Biden said he told Putin that certain areas of “critical infrastructure” should be off-limits…

