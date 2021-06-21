Tesla is following within the steps of an unlikely rival: Subaru

Most automakers prefer that their vehicles’ driver-assist systems include radar for features like adaptive cruise control, which slows and speeds up depending on the cars in front. Radar excels at measuring how fast others cars are moving, and can easily see through bad weather like rain or snow.

Tesla and Subaru suddenly have something in common, as the only automakers to exclusively trust cameras for driver-assist technology. Some autonomous driving experts say Autopilot’s shift away from using any radar is a concerning step backwards in quality. Others say Autopilot is a few inches from being good enough given Subaru’s track record of awards while using a camera-based system for almost a decade. Still others say real-world testing is needed to be certain how Autopilot’s quality has changed.

