Laurel Hubbard: New Zealand weightlifter to turn into first transgender athlete at Olympic Video games

She will compete in the women’s 87-kilogram category, according to a statement released by the New Zealand Olympic Committee that also announced the four other members of the weightlifting team.

Hubbard, 43, qualified for the rescheduled Tokyo Games in May after a rule change, which effectively guaranteed her a spot in the super heavyweight category, Reuters reported at the time. This will be her first time at the Olympic Games — a remarkable comeback after a significant injury in 2018.

“I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders,” said Hubbard in the statement.

“When I broke my arm at the Commonwealth Games three years ago, I was advised that my sporting career had likely reached its end. But your support, your encouragement, and your aroha carried me through the darkness,” she said, using the Indigenous Maori word for “love.”

Weightlifting has been a focus in an ongoing heated debate over transgender athletes competing…

