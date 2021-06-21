Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven ousted in parliament no-confidence vote

The nationalist Sweden Democrats had seized the chance to call the vote after the formerly communist Left Party withdrew support for the center-left government over a plan to ease rent controls for new-build apartments.

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson told parliament the government was harmful and historically weak, adding: “It should never have come into power.”

The no-confidence motion, which required 175 votes in the 349-seat parliament to pass, was supported by 181 lawmakers.

Lofven, 63, is the first Swedish prime minister to be ousted by a no-confidence motion put forward by the opposition. After the vote, Lofven said he would hold discussions with other parties and decide whether to resign or call snap elections within a week.

His shaky minority coalition with the Green Party has relied on support in parliament from two small center-right parties and the Left Party since a tight election in the European Union member state in 2018.

The Left Party blamed Lofven for triggering…

