Off to the Races
A story of intrigue, family and horseracingCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often called the “Sport of Kings,” horse-racing has always been fascinating for many people and has been the subject of countless movies, novels, and short stories. But while the sport itself is a strong enough topic in and of itself, usually in these stories it is the human element around horse racing that captures the imagination of fans. There are stories of grit and determination by the jockey and the team, the history behind a winning horse, or in the case of author Jeanne Ann Off’s book “Acid and Bribery”, the intrigue and politics that can happen behind the scenes.
Jeanne Ann is a native of Western Colorado, growing up in and around cattle ranches. She is an experienced writer who formally started her writing career after going to the Institute of Children’s Literature. She added her experience there on top of her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University as well as a Bible College degree from Faith Bible Institute, all of which played a part in her pursuits. She is a mentee of writers Teri Martini and Patricia Calvert in writing “Acid and Bribery.”
The book is about Tomar El Oro, a three-year-old stakes-winning American Quarter Horse stallion who was seen as the likely winner of the race but mysteriously lost. Kelsey Kelley suspected bribery after overhearing a conversation and started looking for clues until her estranged father suddenly showed up to try and reconnect and make up for lost time. All this would play crucial parts in Kelsey’s story and prove to be a really gripping and fascinating tale overall.
This is definitely a must-have for fans of horse-racing, suspense and mystery, and more. Grab your copy today!
