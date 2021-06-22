Castus Air Purifier: The Latest in Air Purification Technology

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its design and development beginning in 2013, the Castus project has now been launched on Indiegogo, preparing for its arrival as a completed product shortly. In combining seven technologies into one powerful, easy-to-use device, the Castus air purifier seeks to provide medical-grade air purification for home whilst remaining sleek and elegant in the household setting.

Indiegogo is a crowdfunding platform that has helped start-ups, charities, and new ideas enter the market. In opening their latest project on the site, the Castus air purifier joins many other products and businesses in bringing their creations to life through the generosity of others.

The Castus air purifier has in place three steps to ensure the air in the home remains clean and healthy at all times. The first step is detection, for which Castus is fitted with eight accurate, high-precision pollution sensors, set to monitor the indoor air quality twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Should any dip in purity be detected by the pollution sensors, the inbuilt Castus AI-assisted algorithms will process and analyse the sensors' data to ensure the best form of filtration is applied in the most effective way possible.

Being guided by the Castus AI systems to detect lower air quality, air purification technologies will then work harmoniously to eliminate any airborne pollutants. Firstly, the primary air filter is a simplistic, washable filter designed to catch any large particulates polluting the air. Following that, the Nano photocatalyst converts carbon monoxide (CO), Nitric oxide (NO), Formaldehyde, Total Volatile organic compounds (TVOC) and other air-born pollutants to neutral elements.

The Nanocrystal activated carbon absorbs any unwanted odours and further protects against harmful particulates such as Formaldehyde and TVOC. With the antibacterial Nano-copper and antiviral Nano-silver layers, the Castus air purification system ensures that harmful bacteria and viruses are filtered out of the home and neutralized in a permanent way. The medical-grade HEPA 13 captures all pollutants that are particles of 0.1 micrometres in size or bigger. The HEPA 13 has an efficiency of 99.95%, completing the thorough purification of the air, ensuring it's as clean and pure as it can be.

Then, Ozone-free, implemented UVC step will sanitize your indoor air from any remaining microorganisms. Finally, anion release system will release 10 million anions in each cm3 to ensure that all the airborne pollutants are removed and neutralized with high efficiency.

Along with air purification, the Castus system also comes with a smart humidifier. In Using intelligent microcapillary humidification technology to guarantee the appropriate humidity level, the smart AI-controlled algorithms maintain a constant and pleasant humidity. Efficiency is further increased by the DC brushless motor, ensuring a powerful clean air delivery rate while minimising energy consumption and being quiet.

A company spokesperson stated: "the Castus air purification is designed with the home in mind. Its sleek, smooth appearance is completed with a simple yet effective LED indicator, describing the level of air purity in your home with a system of four colours, representing the highest to the lowest concentration of pollutants."

"We're very excited about launching this exciting project on the crowdfunding site, Indiegogo. We have such an amazing collective of customers and clients, and we can't wait to grow that with you on this interactive platform."

The Castus system is also compatible with google assistant and Alexa. Users can control it with iOS or Android devices such as a phone and connect with the Castus air quality monitor. A portable, smart, multifunctional, and sleek design air quality monitor developed to measure and monitor indoor air quality.